12,600 Shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,952,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,927,224,000 after buying an additional 1,043,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,213,263,000 after buying an additional 467,195 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286,875 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,837,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,717,000 after acquiring an additional 83,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,497,179 shares of the company's stock worth $785,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $83.84 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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