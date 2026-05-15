127,740 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Bought by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,740 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $24,411,000. Armstrong World Industries accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.30% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 891,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $173,775,000 after acquiring an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,799 shares of the construction company's stock worth $168,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,680 shares of the construction company's stock worth $148,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,235 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,736 shares of the construction company's stock worth $98,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $84,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Get AWI alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AWI opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.06 and a 1-year high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Armstrong World Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Armstrong World Industries wasn't on the list.

While Armstrong World Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here