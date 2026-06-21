12,875 Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Bought by Cornerstone Planning LLC

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,875 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.0%

LOW stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.52. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here