13,133 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Purchased by Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc.

Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,133 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

UNP opened at $291.83 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $315.99. The company has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $277.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 44.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $339.00 price target (up from $289.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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