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13,190 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Purpose Unlimited Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Purpose Unlimited Inc. opened a new position in JPMorgan Chase, buying 13,190 shares valued at about $4.25 million in the fourth quarter.
  • JPMorgan reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $5.94 beating estimates and revenue of $50.54 billion topping forecasts; revenue also rose 10% from a year ago.
  • The bank continues to offer a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, and analysts remain mixed overall with a consensus rating of Hold and target price around $339.08.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $325.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.17 and a 200-day moving average of $307.68. The company has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $272.11 and a 1 year high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock worth $8,619,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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