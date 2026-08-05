13,232 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,232 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $348.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $333.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $377.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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