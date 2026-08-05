Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

13,232 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Home Depot logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired 13,232 Home Depot shares during the second quarter, valued at approximately $4.67 million. Institutional investors collectively own 70.86% of the company.
  • Home Depot reported quarterly earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $41.77 billion, exceeding analyst estimates, while revenue increased 4.8% year over year.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $2.33 per share, equivalent to an annualized $9.32 payout and a 2.7% yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $371.71.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,232 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $348.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $333.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $377.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Home Depot Right Now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines