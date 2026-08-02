133,478 Shares in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.1%

Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Kimco Realty's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $25.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.12.

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About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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