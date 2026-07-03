134,092 Shares in General Motors Company $GM Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,092 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after buying an additional 835,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Motors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,191,028 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,072,695,000 after acquiring an additional 494,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.70.

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Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Up 0.7%

GM opened at $76.06 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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