13,483 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Purchased by First Nebraska Trust Co

First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,483 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $295.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,344.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.69.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Key Stories Impacting Air Products and Chemicals

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Air Products Stock Surges After Strong Profit Growth, Raised Guidance

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Air Products Projects Fiscal 2026 EPS While Cutting Capital Expenditures

Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $3.16 billion missed the $3.20 billion estimate, despite increasing 4.6% year over year. More significantly, GAAP results showed a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, driven by charges related to project and asset actions, creating a major headline risk and likely contributing to the stock’s decline after its initial earnings-related strength. Air Products Swings to Third-Quarter Loss After Project Exits

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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