13,830 Shares in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Purchased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,567,000 after acquiring an additional 476,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,141,000 after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 140.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 713,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. This represents a 28.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE EHC opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $127.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.Encompass Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Encompass Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

Further Reading

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