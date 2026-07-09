138,914 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,369 shares of the company's stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,296 shares of the company's stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

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