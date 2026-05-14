1,397 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,014.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $955.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $939.87 and a 200-day moving average of $995.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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