14,000 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Columbia Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $476.15 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $515.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $529.46.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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