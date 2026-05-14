14,099 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Rayburn West Financial Services LLC

Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Rayburn West Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,728 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Everest Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6%

Oracle stock opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50-day moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here