141,924 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of ProPetro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts: Sign Up

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -117.01 and a beta of 0.72.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $270.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ProPetro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ProPetro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProPetro wasn't on the list.

While ProPetro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here