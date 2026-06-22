14,371 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Acquired by WMS Group LLC

WMS Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,371 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of WMS Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here