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146,100 Shares in Caris Life Sciences, Inc. $CAI Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Caris Life Sciences logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake of 146,100 shares in Caris Life Sciences valued at about $3.94 million, representing roughly 0.05% ownership.
  • Caris beat estimates in its latest quarter with EPS of $0.28 versus $0.01 expected and revenue of $292.89 million, a 125.4% year‑over‑year increase.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed — the consensus rating is Hold with an average target of $28.86, while the panel includes four Buys, two Holds and one Sell (notable recent coverage: Goldman Sachs initiated at Buy, $27 target).
  • Five stocks we like better than Caris Life Sciences.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Caris Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caris Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 75,330 shares of the company's stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caris Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000.

Caris Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAI opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Caris Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -112.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29.

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $292.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.00 million. Caris Life Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caris Life Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caris Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore set a $38.00 price target on Caris Life Sciences in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Caris Life Sciences from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caris Life Sciences

About Caris Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Caris Life Sciences NASDAQ: CAI is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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