147,445 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Acquired by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,651,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.9% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,595 shares of the company's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,241 shares of the company's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,757.53. This trade represents a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,073.70. This represents a 63.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CL opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $102.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.88.

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About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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