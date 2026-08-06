149,552 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. $RMAX Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.70% of RE/MAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company's stock.

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RE/MAX Stock Performance

RE/MAX stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.10 million, a P/E ratio of 970.80 and a beta of 1.82. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a net margin of 0.13%.The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.21 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. JonesTrading raised RE/MAX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $13.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMAX

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc NYSE: RMAX is a global franchisor of real estate brokerage services, offering residential and commercial property transaction support through a network of independently owned and operated offices. The company provides marketing, training, technology platforms and brand recognition for its affiliated agents, facilitating property buying, selling and leasing activities. In addition to core brokerage services, RE/MAX offers ancillary solutions such as mortgage referral, title and escrow coordination, relocation assistance and luxury market specialization.

Established in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX pioneered a high-commission, agent-driven model designed to attract experienced real estate professionals.

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