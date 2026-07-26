15,000 Shares in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Acquired by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Champion Homes by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Champion Homes by 712.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the company's stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 150.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,107 shares of the company's stock worth $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 393,686 shares in the last quarter.

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Champion Homes Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Champion Homes stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Champion Homes's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Champion Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Insider Buying and Selling at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,922 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $599,695.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,132.60. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

Further Reading

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