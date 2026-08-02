152,500 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 91,683 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,942,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 605,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,674,668 shares of the company's stock worth $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 20.73%.The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, insider Francis Lo sold 44,838 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $1,012,890.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 230,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,806.67. The trade was a 16.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 411,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,823,725. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,828,563 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adaptive raised its 2026 MRD revenue outlook to $268 million-$278 million and outlined plans to separate the MRD business. Management and analysts view the transaction as a potential way to create a focused, higher-growth “pure-play” company and unlock shareholder value. Adaptive outlines MRD separation plan while raising 2026 MRD revenue guidance

Adaptive raised its 2026 MRD revenue outlook to and outlined plans to separate the MRD business. Management and analysts view the transaction as a potential way to create a focused, higher-growth “pure-play” company and unlock shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was approximately $71.6 million , above the roughly $65.4 million consensus estimate and up 21.5% year over year. Zacks also reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share, narrower than the expected $0.13 loss and the $0.17 loss in the prior-year quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter revenue was approximately , above the roughly $65.4 million consensus estimate and up 21.5% year over year. Zacks also reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share, narrower than the expected $0.13 loss and the $0.17 loss in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their targets after the results: TD Cowen increased its target to $28 and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG lifted its target to $25 and also retained a Buy rating. Analyst price-target coverage

Analysts raised their targets after the results: TD Cowen increased its target to and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG lifted its target to $25 and also retained a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that ADPT’s 52-week-high performance reflects improving fundamentals, but investors must assess whether revenue growth, margins and the MRD separation can support additional appreciation. Adaptive Biotechnologies Hit a 52 Week High

Zacks noted that ADPT’s 52-week-high performance reflects improving fundamentals, but investors must assess whether revenue growth, margins and the MRD separation can support additional appreciation. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target only to $22 and kept an Equal Weight rating, implying limited upside at recent trading levels. The company remains unprofitable, and reported GAAP results included a larger-than-consensus quarterly loss, highlighting ongoing execution and profitability risks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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