15,282 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Acquired by Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,282 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 720,377 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $206,647,000 after buying an additional 468,938 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply.

Alphabet posted a strong Q2 beat, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and cloud margins improved sharply. Positive Sentiment: AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story.

AI and product demand remain strong, with management saying AI usage is rising across Search, Cloud, and Gemini, supporting the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and multiple commentary pieces argued the stock looks attractive after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Article Title

Verizon signed a deal worth more than $1 billion with Google for dark fiber connectivity, adding another sign of infrastructure demand tied to Alphabet’s data-center buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Article Title

Waymo is reportedly considering ending its Uber partnership, which could affect how quickly Alphabet’s robotaxi business scales, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow.

Alphabet also disclosed a large SpaceX stake and saw some institutional holders trim positions, but these items are secondary to the main debate over AI spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns.

Investors were unnerved by Alphabet’s higher CapEx guidance and negative free cash flow, which raised concerns that AI spending may be outpacing near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Article Title

Alphabet was also hit by an EU antitrust fine of about $1 billion, adding another regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s warned that the industry-wide AI buildout could threaten credit quality at Alphabet and other hyperscalers, reinforcing concerns about balance-sheet strain from heavy infrastructure investment. Article Title

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $319.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.70 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $360.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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