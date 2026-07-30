15,294 Shares in Eversource Energy $ES Purchased by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,294 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,032,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,707.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $313,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $642,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,555 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,341,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $359,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,848,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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