1,551 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,603.29.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Up 22.0%

SNDK opened at $2,335.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,522.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $872.58.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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