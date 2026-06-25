155,151 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,151 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $19,049,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,647,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,329,762 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $161.69 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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