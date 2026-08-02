15,653 Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK Bought by First Nebraska Trust Co

First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,653 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Stryker by 35.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Stryker beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for medical devices

Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Stryker expects 2026 organic sales growth and adjusted EPS

Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.”

JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.” Neutral Sentiment: The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction.

The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside.

Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on SYK appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. SYK falls despite Q2 earnings beat

The main pressure on appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, with no purchases and substantial sales over the past six months. This may add to investor concerns about valuation and management confidence, although the trades do not necessarily reflect current operating performance.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $326.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day moving average of $334.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $401.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 14.43%.Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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