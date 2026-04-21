15,770 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Bought by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE EMR opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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