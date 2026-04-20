15,835 Shares in Workday, Inc. $WDAY Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,835 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finivi Inc. raised its position in Workday by 3.3% in the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the software maker's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $123.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $769,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 217,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,942,984.60. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,225.74. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 989,814 shares of company stock worth $131,576,291. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company's stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workday, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workday wasn't on the list.

While Workday currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here