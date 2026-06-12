15,840 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by Meiji Yasuda America Inc

Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,840 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here