158,608 Shares in ADT Inc. $ADT Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,608 shares of the security and automation business's stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In related news, EVP Fawad Ahmad acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,754.50. The trade was a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 36,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $250,411.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at $513,958.44. This represents a 95.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $376,172 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. ADT had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ADT's payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADT

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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