16,035 Shares in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 35.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 859 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,404 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $100,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 80,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,775,284.42. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,156,616.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,845,277.78. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $3,615,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 8.14.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Sezzle had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.29 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sezzle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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