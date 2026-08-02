161,033 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,466,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.31% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MOH opened at $196.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $244.89. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.40, a PEG ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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