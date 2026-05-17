16,234 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,403,000 after buying an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $408,763,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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