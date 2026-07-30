16,499 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,977,404 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $160,329,000 after buying an additional 96,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,986,056 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,918 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $92,892,000 after acquiring an additional 734,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,376 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,059 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 405,081 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $256.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Second-quarter revenue increased 31.7% year over year to $256.1 million, ahead of the roughly $221 million consensus. Adjusted earnings were $0.36 per share, substantially above estimates ranging from a $0.04 loss to approximately $0.02 in profit, and above $0.29 a year earlier. Zacks earnings report

Second-quarter revenue increased 31.7% year over year to $256.1 million, ahead of the roughly $221 million consensus. Adjusted earnings were $0.36 per share, substantially above estimates ranging from a $0.04 loss to approximately $0.02 in profit, and above $0.29 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved. Operating profit rose 54.8% to $41.3 million, net income reached $42.1 million, and operating cash flow was $33.5 million. Corcept ended the quarter with $111 million in cash and modest capital spending, supporting investment in its pipeline and commercial operations. Quiver Quantitative earnings summary

Operating profit rose 54.8% to $41.3 million, net income reached $42.1 million, and operating cash flow was $33.5 million. Corcept ended the quarter with $111 million in cash and modest capital spending, supporting investment in its pipeline and commercial operations. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised. Management now expects 2026 revenue of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, above the approximately $1.0 billion analyst consensus. Executives cited strong momentum in the oncology and Cushing’s syndrome businesses. Corcept second-quarter results

Management now expects 2026 revenue of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, above the approximately $1.0 billion analyst consensus. Executives cited strong momentum in the oncology and Cushing’s syndrome businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations are mixed. Recent price targets range from $72 to $135, with a median of $91.50, indicating considerable disagreement about Corcept’s valuation and growth prospects.

Recent price targets range from $72 to $135, with a median of $91.50, indicating considerable disagreement about Corcept’s valuation and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded CORT to Underperform. The downgrade creates a near-term counterweight to the earnings beat and higher guidance. Wolfe Research downgrade

The downgrade creates a near-term counterweight to the earnings beat and higher guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a concern. Quiver reported 34 insider sales versus two purchases over the past six months, including sales by several executives. In addition, the stock’s very high price-to-earnings ratio leaves it vulnerable if growth or guidance disappoints.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $4,919,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,801.43. This represents a 89.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $1,690,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,205.91. This represents a 43.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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