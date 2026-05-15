166,576 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Purchased by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PG opened at $142.67 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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