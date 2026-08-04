16,826 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $4,453,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,516 shares of the company's stock worth $47,179,000 after purchasing an additional 277,233 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 518,796 shares of the company's stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7,554.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,740 shares of the company's stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 282,994 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,151,539.30. The trade was a 1.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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