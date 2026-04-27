16,900 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Purchased by Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,648,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 7.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings' investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,303,015,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,218,638,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $659.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $504.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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