17,038 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Acquired by Fund Advisors of America Inc FL

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,038 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Netflix makes up approximately 1.5% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,263.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 80,994 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,004.7% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,665 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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