17,155 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,155 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $410.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 41,292 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.89, for a total value of $16,760,009.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $13,809,681.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,476,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,167,546. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative.

Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock.

Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat.

Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move.

Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Dell’s premium valuation leaves less room for upside after a sharp run.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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