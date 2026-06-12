173,075 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Acquired by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255,083 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company's stock worth $786,190,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,060,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $435,760,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $5,457,268.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,472.24. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $384,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,576. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 421,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,945 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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