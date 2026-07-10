1,743 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,743 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sandisk by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDK. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,858.27 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,709.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $990.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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