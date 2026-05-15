174,761 Shares in Globe Life Inc. $GL Acquired by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 174,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,442,000. Globe Life makes up approximately 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.22% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $154.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $156.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $1,809,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,192,969.04. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley sold 712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $101,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,422.20. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 107,147 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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