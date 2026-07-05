17,986 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,370,141,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after acquiring an additional 336,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,640,000 after acquiring an additional 659,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $369.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $487.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.59 and a 200 day moving average of $316.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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