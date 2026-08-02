18,026 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock worth $749,675,000 after buying an additional 1,516,554 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock worth $257,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock worth $201,814,000 after acquiring an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $220.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share on approximately $1.83 billion in revenue , surpassing consensus estimates of $0.91 and $1.82 billion, respectively. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and strong U.S. performance. Hyatt Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of on approximately , surpassing consensus estimates of $0.91 and $1.82 billion, respectively. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and strong U.S. performance. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan retained an overweight rating and set a $209 price target, while Barclays also maintained an overweight rating with a $201 target. Although both firms reduced their targets, they still imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Analyst Price Target Updates

JPMorgan retained an rating and set a $209 price target, while Barclays also maintained an overweight rating with a $201 target. Although both firms reduced their targets, they still imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Hyatt continues expanding its global lodging platform, including the debut of the Hyatt Place brand in Vithalapur, Gujarat, India. The company is also emphasizing all-inclusive resorts as a long-term growth opportunity. Hyatt Debuts Hyatt Place in Gujarat

Hyatt continues expanding its global lodging platform, including the debut of the Hyatt Place brand in Vithalapur, Gujarat, India. The company is also emphasizing all-inclusive resorts as a long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.155 billion to $1.205 billion . Keeping guidance unchanged provides stability, but investors had expected the strong quarter and U.S. results to support an increase. Hyatt Q2 Earnings and Outlook

Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of . Keeping guidance unchanged provides stability, but investors had expected the strong quarter and U.S. results to support an increase. Negative Sentiment: Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%. Softer resort demand, weaker airlift, slower Mexico bookings, Middle East-related disruption and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica are weighing on the outlook. Hyatt All-Inclusive RevPAR Decline

Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%. Softer resort demand, weaker airlift, slower Mexico bookings, Middle East-related disruption and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica are weighing on the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors were also concerned that some planned hotel openings may be delayed into early 2027, tempering Hyatt’s room-growth outlook and near-term expansion expectations. Hyatt Delayed Openings and Room Growth

Investors were also concerned that some planned hotel openings may be delayed into early 2027, tempering Hyatt’s room-growth outlook and near-term expansion expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent disclosed insider activity showed selling without reported purchases, adding a modest additional cautionary signal for investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.6%

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here