181,053 Shares in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 181,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $12,359,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Diodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 5.50%.The business had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Diodes's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 16,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,710,897.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,270.88. This represents a 27.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $399,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,904,821.76. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 70,981 shares of company stock worth $7,616,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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