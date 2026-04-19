18,277 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

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TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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