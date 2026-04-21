18,326 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,326 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Lumentum by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lumentum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LITE stock opened at $895.11 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $716.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.57 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $960.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $711.63.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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