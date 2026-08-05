18,334 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 83,884 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,535 shares of company stock valued at $20,425,724. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $283.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $259.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day moving average of $252.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: New GE Appliances design win: GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. GE Appliances Leverages Texas Instruments Semiconductors

GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. Positive Sentiment: Sector rally and favorable demand trends: Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Semiconductor ETFs Surge

Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Citi Reiterates Buy Ratings

Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate continues: Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Texas Instruments Stock Looks Appealing

Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness and valuation concerns: TXN has declined about 11% over the past month despite strong AI-related industry demand. With a price-to-earnings ratio above 43, investors may be demanding continued earnings growth, leaving the stock vulnerable if industrial or consumer-chip recovery expectations are delayed. TXN Slides 11% in a Month

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $312.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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