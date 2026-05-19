183,400 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $656,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

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Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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