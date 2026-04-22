187,610 Shares in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,351,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.

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Amrize Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mario Gross acquired 3,200 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $176,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,059.63. The trade was a 11.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 3,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 16,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $954,611.04. This trade represents a 22.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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